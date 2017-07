Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ St. Louis City homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Tuesday morning (July 4). A man was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. on North Grand Boulevard at Penrose Street.

According to police, the victim is a man in his 30s, and he was shot in the chest.

Neighbors tell Fox 2 they heard the shots but thought the noise was fireworks. They later saw police and crime scene tape.