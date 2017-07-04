Mother of fallen Marine wants park named after him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, MO - One local mother is asking for people’s signatures to name a new St. Charles park after her son, a fallen Marine, who grew up in the area.

According to Julie Vinnedge, from a young age her son Philip knew he wanted to serve in the military.

At just 19-years-old in September of 2010 Lance Corporal Philip Vinnedge arrived in Afghanistan. Then 16 days later, on his first mission, Philip’s vehicle hit a remote IED and everyone inside was killed instantly.

Julie said one of the best way to remember and honor a loved one is by saying their name. That’s why she wants the St. Charles County Council to name the new park, off Kisker Road, Lance Corporal Philip Vinnedge Park.

Julie said she heard the council was thinking about naming the park after a creek. So, she started a petition to hopefully convince them to re-consider. Julie will present the petition to the council at the meeting on Monday July 10th.

Julie will be at Mr. Whelan’s Fireworks Stand off of Mid River Mall Blvd until around 7 pm.

You can also sign the petition online here: http://www.fallenherosdreamride.org/