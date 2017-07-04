New app offers ride-sharing experience — but with boats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO – Getting on the water at the Lake of the Ozarks has never been easier thanks to a new company that operates like Uber.

On demand water transportation is here! Anchor is a new app-based company offering pier-to-pier service at Lake of the Ozarks with the touch of a finger.

“A customer goes on the smartphone app and taps which boat they want to be on, board, and summon that vessel to their dock,” said Zac Hatraf, CEO of Anchor.

A privately owned boat shows up within 20 to 30 minutes. Not only will they take you from dock-to-dock, they will also take you to any other boat on the lake.

“Our service does take a little bit longer because it’s a boater turning around in water and coming and picking you up,” Hatraf said. “The price tag is higher than your average Uber, ride but the experience is that much better.”

The ride is an experience, but boats burn major fuel. With Anchor, a person can expect to pay somewhere between $13 per person up to $30, depending on the number of people in the group and how many miles they’re traveling.

“In the new app they installed a calculator so people can put in the number of people traveling and get a rough estimate of how much it’s going to be,” Hatraf said.

As far as selection of boats, they have pontoon deck boats, speedboats, and cruisers. Most people who visit the lake don’t own a boat; but with Anchor people can have all the fun at fraction of the cost.

Hatraf said he wanted to create something all lakes could use, but his company was born out of personal loss.

“I started Anchor because my best friend lost his life at the Lake of the Ozarks in a boating accident,” he said.

Anchor helps keep people from boating drunk and gets people on the lake who don’t own a boat; it simplifies it all by using an app.

The Fourth of July weekend is the company’s official hard launch and Hatraf said they will have plenty of drivers on hand.

“You could literally summon a boat to your dock and within 20 minutes they will pick you up. It’s one of the best experiences at the Lake of the Ozarks,” he said.