Republican OK’d tax for ‘fiscal stability’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The Illinois House has adjourned without taking action on budget veto overrides that awaits it. There was not a quorum present to conduct business on the Fourth of July holiday.

The House didn’t convene until late Tuesday because the focus of the state’s two-year budget crisis was on the Senate.

The Senate approved a budget package that spends $36 billion on the strength of a $5 billion increase in the income tax. Rauner vetoed the package, but the Senate quickly voted to override, sending the legislation to the House.

Chicago Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago said shortly after the Senate action that there would be no House activity Tuesday, but he did not explain why and his spokesman couldn’t say.

Only 54 members answered the House quorum cll. That prohibited lawmakers from taking action.

___

4:45 p.m.

The only Senate Republican to vote for an income tax increase says he is most concerned about the “fiscal stability of our state.”

Sen. Dale Righter is a Republican from Mattoon (meh-TOON’). His vote gave the Senate the 36 supermajority it needed to pass a $5 billion tax increase. Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed it, but Righter joined with Democrats to override the veto as well.

The budget plan Democrats approved includes more than $2 billion in spending reductions. Righter says he would have preferred more cuts but “in a Democrat-majority legislature, this is as good as we can get.”

Righter’s district is home to Eastern Illinois University in Charleston. Illinois universities have had their budgets cut to the bone and face a loss of academic accreditation.

___

2:10 p.m.

The Illinois Senate has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of a $36 billion budget plan and $5 billion income tax increase.

The Democratic-controlled chamber acted within 30 minutes Tuesday of the Republican governor’s vetoes.

The vote was 36-19 to override legislation to increase the personal income tax rate by 32 percent.

It supports a $36 billion spending plan that Rauner also vetoed. The Senate voted 39-15 to reverse that vote.

House Speaker Michael Madigan _ a Chicago Democrat _ has pledged to override the vetoes too. But he did not plan to call overrides on Tuesday.

___

2 p.m.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner has vetoed a $36 billion budget plan that includes a $5 billion income tax increase.

The Republican acted about three hours after the Senate approved the legislation designed to end the nation’s longest state budget holdout since at least the Great Depression.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 36-18 Tuesday to hike the personal income tax rate by 32 percent from 3.75 prcent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of just over 5 percent. It voted 39-14 to adopt the $36 billion spending plan.

Rauner promised to veto the measures because Democrats who control the General Assembly have yet to agree to his pet issues. Those include statewide property tax relief, cost reductions in workers’ compensation and benefits for state-employee pensions, and an easier process for dissolving or eliminating local governments.

___

1:10 p.m.

Speaker Michael Madigan says the House does not plan an override vote Tuesday if Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoes the budget package sent to him.

The Senate voted earlier in the day to approve a $5 billion tax increase to fund a $36 billion budget plan. It would be the first in Illinois in more than two years because of a budget standoff between Rauner and Democrats.

Rauner promised to veto the budget package because it doesn’t have include the business reform and property tax relief he demands.

The Senate is prepared to vote on an override motion Tuesday, but Madigan told WICS-TV that there would be no House action Tuesday.

___

11:25 a.m.

The Illinois Senate has OK’d an annual spending plan of $36 billion following a critical vote to raise the income tax rate.

The Senate is controlled by Democrats. It voted 39-14 on the budget, approving the same measure that passed in the House on Sunday. If approved by Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner, it would be Illinois’ first budget in more than two years.

The Senate earlier voted to pass a measure that would increase income taxes by $5 billion to begin digging out of a multibillion-dollar deficit.

Rauner has pledged to veto the tax increase because he’s convinced Democrats won’t send him the “structural” changes he insists will boost business and provide property tax relief.

___

10:45 a.m.

The Illinois Senate hs approved an income tax increase to raise $5 billion a year aimed at ending the nation’s longest state budget crisis since at least the Great Depression.

The Democratic-controlled Senate voted 36-18 Tuesday to hike the personal income tax rate by 32 percent. It would increase the personal rate from 3.75 percent to just under 5 percent. Corporations would pay 7 percent instead of just over 5 percent.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner has promised to veto the measure because Democrats who control the General Assembly have yet to agree to resolve certain issues. They include statewide property tax relief, cost reductions in workers’ compensation and benefits for state-employee pensions, and an easier process for dissolving or eliminating local governments.

___

12:15 a.m.

Another financial showdown is set for Tuesday between Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner and Democrats who control the General Assembly.

The Senate has scheduled votes on a $5 billion increase in the income tax and a $36 billion spending plan approved overwhelmingly by the House on Sunday night.

Approval by the Senate would send the measures to the Republican governor. He’s already promised to veto them.

Rauner has withheld support for a budget deal for two years in Illinois until he gets “structural” changes to boost business and relieve property-taxpayers.

The Senate’s vote would be to concur with House changes to the legislation. But an OK would require a three-fifths majority vote of 36 senators.

A version of the budget that the Senate endorsed in May got 32 votes.