Suspicious package found near Fair St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Bomb and arson officers tackled a suspicious package Tuesday at Fair St. Louis. Investigators found it to be safe with few people even knowing what was going on.

The area is very secure, with only three ways in and out. That’s what made this package so suspicious. An officer spotted it outside the secured perimeter.

It happened about three hours before the start of today’s event. An officer spotted something that didn’t look right behind the art museum. It turned out to be harmless. It was a bag left behind by a contractor, but with security everywhere – on the ground and in the air – they didn’t take their chances with something that didn’t seem to fit. It didn’t take long for to find it was safe, before visitors even arrived at Fair St. Louis.

Major John Hayden explained how investigators responded, saying “The Bomb and Arson unit has a way of disrupting the package to actually look at it and examine it very closely and it turned out to be something that was left behind obviously from some type of construction issue.”