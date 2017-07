Please enable Javascript to watch this video

***Warning: This video contains graphic images***

HOUSTON_ A naked man is tased after attacking a police officer and it was all caught on camera. A witness captured this video of the suspect spraying the officers with pesticide.

When the officers took away the sprayer, the man slapped one of them in the face.

Officers had to tase the man twice before they were able to cuff him.

That suspect now faces two charges of assaulting a public servant.