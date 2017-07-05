3 accused of setting fire at county jail in Missouri

HOUSTON, Mo. (AP) _ Three inmates have been accused of setting a fire last month that damaged a south-central Missouri jail.

West Plains Daily Quill reports that Texas County prosecutors charged Cody Stafford and Tearance Connors of Ava and David Cook of Mountain Grove with first-degree arson.

Officials said the June 26 fire at the county jail in Houston forced an evacuation of one wing of the site. Four inmates were treated for possible smoke inhalation. Stafford, Connors and Cook were charged the next day.

At the time of the fire, 90 inmates were in the lockup.

Online court records don’t show whether Stafford, Connors and Cook have attorneys who can speak on their behalf about the arson charges. The three have been ordered jailed on $400,000 each on those felonies.