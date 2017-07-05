4th Annual Clayton Restaurant Week July 10-16

CLAYTON_ A legendary food will help feed the hungry next week. July 10th through the 16th is the 4th Annual Clayton Restaurant Week. One of the 15 restaurants participating is Barcelona Tapas.

Frank Schmitz tells us all about the excitement!

Participating restaurants are offering 3-course dinners for $25 and/or $35. There are 15 restaurants participating including Ruth`s Chris Steak House.

Clayton Restaurant Week is Sponsored by Stella Artois, 312 and Elysian Space Dust IPA; each of which can be added on to your meal for just $5.