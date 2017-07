Cardinals Luke Voit Loves Playing in his Home Town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cardinals rookie first baseman Luke Voit is off to a great start with his home town team since being recalled from AAA Memphis. The 26 year old Wildwood, MO native calls it surreal to be playing in Busch Stadium for the team he grew up cheering for. Voit has played well since joining the Redbirds. Going into the game on Wednesday, July 5, he has a .368 batting average to go along with a home run and four runs batted in. Voit is overwhelmed with the reception he is getting from the St. Louis fans.



Voit told us the idols he had on the Cardinals watching them as he grew up in Wildwood, MO.