Designer talks toilet paper wedding gown contest

ST. LOUIS_ It`s wedding season! Well, toilet paper wedding season! Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com, an online company specializing in providing brides with fiscally savvy tips for a dream wedding, teamed up with the maker of Quilted Northern® to narrow down hundreds of entries nationwide for the 13th Annual Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest.

Local Manchester, Missouri resident, Ashley Ulicni, is one of the top 10 finalists and it`s her first time entering!

She joined us on FOX 2 to talk about the contest!

Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com was founded 14 years ago by sister team Laura Gawne and Susan Bain. They offer budget wedding ideas online and across social media platforms in an effort to help engaged couples and their families.

For official rules and to vote for your fan favorite, please visit Cheap-Chic-Weddings.com or TPDressContest.com.