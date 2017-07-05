× I-44 westbound closed at Six Flags following accident; 1 person dead

EUREKA, MO – Westbound Interstate 44 was closed Wednesday afternoon at Six Flags amusement park following an accident involving two vehicles.

The crash occurred around 2:20 p.m. at I-44 and Six Flags Road. A female passenger was ejected from one of the vehicles involved in the accident and killed.

The circumstances surrounding the accident were not immediately disclosed.

