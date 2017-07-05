× Marlins Power Past Cardinals 9-6

Four Miami home runs sunk the Cardinals 9-6 on Wednesday night at Busch Stadium. Giancarlo Stanton started the power show with a first inning solo home run off Cardinals starter Mike Leake to give the Marlins a quick 1-0 lead. Stanton hit a three run homer off Leake in the next inning to build a 6-0 Miami lead. The Fish also got home runs from Marcell Ozuna and Justin Bour.

Trailing 7-0, the Cardinals began their comeback with a three run third inning, highlighted by a Tommy Pham run scoring double and a single by Stephen Piscotty that scored Pham to make it a 7-3 game. Pham struck again in the sixth inning. His two run double cut the Miami lead to 8-6 at the time. But the Cardinals would get no closer.

Mike Leake pitched three and two-thirds innings, allowing eight runs to take the loss. Only three of those eight runs were earned though. Two Cardinals errors in the Marlins five run second inning doomed Leake’s performance. His record falls to 6-7 on the season.