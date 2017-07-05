× Pregnancy centers sue Illinois over new abortion notice law

CHICAGO (AP) – Christian crisis pregnancy centers in some Chicago suburbs are challenging a change in an Illinois’ law that now requires medical professionals to notify pregnant patients of all their available options, including abortion.

The Chicago Tribune reports the lawsuit against state officials, including Gov. Bruce Rauner, claims the clinics’ constitutional free-speech rights are violated by the changes to the right-of-conscience law because they have to offer advice they find morally wrong.

The clinics also say the new law violates federal laws banning discrimination against doctors and other health care workers who don’t provide or refer patients for abortions.

Supporters of the law say informing patients of all their options is a standard practice of care in the medical field.

The governor’s office has said that it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

