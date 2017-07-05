× Roosevelt University gets $1.4M grant to train teachers

CHICAGO (AP) _ Roosevelt University in Chicago has received a $1.4 million grant to train students to be math and science teachers in high-need public schools.

The National Science Foundation grant includes $800,000 for scholarships.

Roosevelt will partner with Chicago Public Schools, Oakton Community College in Des Plaines and The Field Museum on the program that starts this fall.

Students who receive scholarships will commit to teach for up to four years in schools with high turnover of math and science teachers.

Tom Philion is dean of the College of Education at Roosevelt University. He says there’s a great need for math and science teachers committed to working with students who often are from low-income and minority households.

The colleges expect 42 future teachers will complete the program over five years.