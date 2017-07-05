× St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly running for Rep. Mike Bost’s seat in Congress

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO- A rumored bid at a run for Congress became reality Wednesday night for St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly, who confirmed his plans for the 2018 in an interview with the Belleville News-Democrat. He said a news release would be coming out Thursday morning but was already Tweeting about the race from a campaign account Wendesday night.

I’m running for Congress in Illinois’ 12th district. As a veteran and a prosecutor I’ve never been afraid to take on the tough fights. — Brendan Kelly (@Kelly4SouthrnIL) July 6, 2017

Kelly, a Democrat, will seek the 12th district seat currently held by two-term Republican Representative Mike Bost. The move comes as Democrats look for potential pick-ups in next year’s midterm elections, with Slate reporting in May that the party was looking to make headway in the Metro East with Bost’s seat and that of fellow Republican Rodney Davis in the 13th district.

Former Rep. Jerry Costello, a Democrat represented the 12th district for a generation and was succeeded by Bill Enyart, who served a single term before Bost won his first term in 2014.