4 children, father found dead at Georgia home

A mother was being questioned in the fatal stabbings of four of her children and their father, police in Gwinnett County, Georgia, said Thursday.

One child was found with injuries, officials said. That child’s condition was unknown.

All of the children discovered at the home near Loganville, about 30 miles east of Atlanta, appear to be under age 10, officials said. The male victim was in his mid-30s.

The call came in shortly before 5 a.m., Gwinnett County police said.

“This is a horrendous crime not only for the victims but for the extended family, neighborhood and community,” police said. “We are hoping and praying that the remaining victim survives his/her injuries and makes a full recovery.”

By Sheena Jones

CNN’s Phil Gast, Shawn Nottingham and Marylynn Ryan contributed to this report.

