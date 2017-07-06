Budweiser adding ‘Missouri’ and 10 other states to iconic can

ST. LOUIS — Budweiser revealed their “America” packaging in the summer of 2016. This year eleven states will be represented on the iconic cans. They are all homes to Budweiser breweries. The cans are available today through the end of September.

The company’s first brewery opened in St. Louis Missouri in 1852 and is designated as a National Historic Landmark District. AB In-Bev offers free tours through the complex and visitors who are 21-years-old and over can enjoy two free glasses of beer.

The 2017 packaging will feature California (featuring two Budweiser breweries), Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

Each can has custom copy changes as inspired by each local backdrop, including:

“Budweiser” on cans and bottles being replaced with each state name

The center medallion “AB” monogram updated with state initials

“King of Beers” swapped to include each individual state motto

Anheuser-Busch Inc.” replaced with each state nickname

To continue the celebration of its local breweries throughout the summer, Budweiser will also Host brewery open houses. To RSVP to a Budweiser brewery open house event near you, please visit www.budbrewedlocally.com.