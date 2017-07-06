Frontier offering $20 flights; tickets must be purchased July 6

Frontier Airlines is offering $20 flights to and from select cities — but you’ll have to act fast.

The $20 flights are only available for purchase on Thursday, July 6.

Departure cities include St. Louis, Philadelphia, Raleigh/Durham, New York, New Orleans and Los Angeles, among others.

The $20 flights are valid for travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from August 15 to October 4. There is one blackout date: September 5 (the Tuesday after Labor Day.)

Additional travel services, such as baggage, advance seat assignments and food and beverages are available for purchase separately at an additional charge.