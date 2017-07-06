Gov. Greitens to sign ‘Blue Alert’ bill in St. Louis

Missouri Governor-elect Eric Greitens makes his remarks to supporters in Maryland Heights, Missouri during his "Thank You" tour of the State of Missouri on January 7, 2017. Greitans will take the oath of office to become Missouri's 56th Governor on January 9, 2017 in Jefferson City, Missouri. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

ST. LOUIS_ Governor Eric Greitens will sign a bill to promote public safety and protect police officers Thursday in St. Louis.

The Blue Alert bill creates a system to give other law enforcement agencies and the public an alert when a law enforcement officer has been assaulted. Blue Alert also enhances the penalties for assaults on law enforcement officers.

The signing will take place at 11 a.m. at the St. Louis County Municipal Police Academy.

Governor Eric Greitens Blue Alert Bill Signing
July 6, 2017
11:00 AM
St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy
1266 Sutter Ave
St. Louis, MO 63133