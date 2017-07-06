× Gov. Greitens to sign ‘Blue Alert’ bill in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS_ Governor Eric Greitens will sign a bill to promote public safety and protect police officers Thursday in St. Louis.

The Blue Alert bill creates a system to give other law enforcement agencies and the public an alert when a law enforcement officer has been assaulted. Blue Alert also enhances the penalties for assaults on law enforcement officers.

The signing will take place at 11 a.m. at the St. Louis County Municipal Police Academy.

Governor Eric Greitens Blue Alert Bill Signing

July 6, 2017

11:00 AM

St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy

1266 Sutter Ave

St. Louis, MO 63133