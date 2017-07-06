Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS_ John just made a new friend! Her name is Keisha Mabry. She's a friendship expert, or as she calls it, a "FriendSpert!" Mabry is also the author of "Hey Friend: 100 Ways to Connect with 100 People in 100 Days."

The self proclaimed "connection curator" joined of on FOX 2 News in the Morning to discuss her new book.

Mabry travels the world teaching people how to make friends everywhere. Her friend working philosophy is routed in the who of the person, not the do of the person. Who they are versus what they do for a living.

For more than 10 years she's started every conversation the same - "hey friend what`s your story?" Her personal mission statement is to change the world one connection at a time and her upcoming Ted Talk will focus on the power of hello.

Hey Friend: 100 Ways to Connect with 100 People in 100 Days can be purchased locally at Left Bank Books and online at Amazon, GoodReads and keishamabry.com.

