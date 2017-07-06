× Illinois House OKs budget, ends historic impasse

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – The Illinois House has voted to override Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of a budget package. The action Thursday gives Illinois its first annual spending plan since 2015.

The House voted to override the Republican governor’s veto of a $5 billion increase in income taxes and a $36 billion spending plan.

The veto overrides mean the nation’s longest state budget crisis since at least the Great Depression has ended. The budget is retroactive to July 1 _ the start of the fiscal year. That’s also the date that the 32 percent increase in the personal income tax rate takes effect.

Rauner vetoed the measures because he sees no indication that the Democratic-controlled Legislature will send him the “structural” changes he has demanded.

City of Springfield Fire Marshal Chris Richmond says the powdery substance that prompted a hazardous material investigation at the Illinois Capitol was collected from several locations on the second floor, including the governor’s office.

A preliminary analysis shows the substance wasn’t hazardous, which prompted authorities to reopen the building after Thursday’s roughly two-hour lockdown.

The investigation delayed a critical budget vote.

Dave Druker, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, which oversees Capitol security, say the investigation is ongoing. He’s previously said one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

No injuries were reported but no one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about two hours.