× Illinois State Capitol on lockdown after white powder found

SPRINGFIELD, IL – The Illinois State Capitol is on lockdown after white powder was found in front of Governor Bruce Rauner’s office. The State Journal Register reports that the Statehouse is not evacuating but people who are outside are not being let in the building. The air conditioning to the building has been shut off.

This situation is delaying the House’s override vote on a budget plan. FOX 2 reporter Nick Thompson was told not to leave the building.

Emergency crews are on the scene including hazmat, fire and police. A large area is taped off and reporters outside the building are being told to stay back.

One worker can be seen on a lift outside a Statehouse window. A guard is also stationed in front of Governor Bruce Rauner’s office.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

Hazmat crew checking the building pic.twitter.com/ogO6ZsFsvN — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) July 6, 2017

.@FOX2now The Illinois Capitol is currently on lockdown, delaying the House's override vote on a budget plan. I was told not to leave. pic.twitter.com/BqF8MvkPR0 — Nick Thompson (@NickThompsonTV) July 6, 2017

"A total lockdown is now in effect for the Capitol building. No one should enter or exit the building. Please shelter yourself," alert said. — Tina Sfondeles (@TinaSfon) July 6, 2017

The Illinois House will vote on overriding Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of budget legislation drawn to end the nation’s longest state fiscal crisis since at least the Great Depression.

The Democratic-controlled House scheduled override votes for Thursday afternoon. Successful overrides would put the budget into law.

Rauner, a Republican, implored the General Assembly on Wednesday to sustain his vetoes of a $36 billion spending plan financed with a $5 billion income tax increase.

Rauner says the 32 percent income tax increase “a 2-by-4 smacked across the foreheads of the people of Illinois.”

He decried the lack of spending cuts and money-saving reforms he’s demanded since 2015.

Credit-rating agencies are watching closely and have threatened to label Illinois debt “junk” without swift resolution.