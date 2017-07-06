× Man admits to drug dealing that led to Missouri slaying

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ A fourth person has admitted in federal court that he played a role in a southwestern Missouri methamphetamine-trafficking plot that led to the ambush killing of a drug dealer.

Twenty-year-old Anthony Edward Donovan pleaded guilty Wednesday in his hometown of Springfield to a charge of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Donovan and two other defendants also have pleaded guilty to using a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Donovan was among six people indicted after the April 2016 killing of 24-year-old Mexican national Oscar Martinez-Gaxiola. Prosecutors say Martinez-Gaxiola was trying to collect a drug debt owed by one of the defendants when he was slain.

Donovan admitted he participated in the plot to deal methamphetamine in Greene, Dallas, Webster and Christian counties from April 2015 to April 2016.