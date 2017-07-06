× Missouri city settles over man’s fall on muraled storm drain

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Southwestern Missouri’s Springfield has settled for $200,000 a Florida man’s claim that he injured his knee after slipping on one of the city’s storm drains decorated by a mural.

Springfield spokeswoman Cora Scott tells the Springfield News-Leader the city’s insurance will cover the payout to Michael Trask of Martin City, Florida.

Trask said he slipped and fell on one of the drain murals in May 2015.

Scott says the murals are periodically resealed to ensure they’re not slippery when wet, but the mural that caused Trask’s injuries had fallen off the maintenance schedule.

The murals are meant to remind people that anything that goes down the drains comes out in nearby streams. After each painting was completed, it was sprayed with a sealant that had a traction-providing additive.

