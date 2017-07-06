× Missouri fugitive arrested by US marshals in Kentucky

HOUSTON, Mo. – A Missouri inmate who authorities say overpowered a guard and stole a transport van after being sentenced to 20 years in prison has been captured in Lexington, Kentucky.

Sheriff James Sigman of Missouri’s Texas County tells KWPM Radio that federal marshals arrested 33-year-old Christopher Hunt on Wednesday.

Authorities have said Hunt escaped June 26 from a Texas County van shortly after being sentenced in Phelps County for two counts of tampering with a motor vehicle. . The unarmed guard was the only person aboard and wasn’t hurt.

Hunt’s jail uniform was found in an abandoned Phelps County home near where the van was ditched.

Hunt is charged in Missouri with felony escape or attempted escape from custody with a deadly weapon, dangerous instrument, or by holding a hostage.

