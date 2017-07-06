× Police search for naked man after incident in a St. Peters park

ST. PETERS, MO – Police say a naked man was walking around Sports Center Park Wednesday. Police got a call about the man exposing himself to a female at around 4pm Wednesday.

The man wasn’t spotted in the area when police arrived at the park. He is described as a white male, 45-50 years-old, with a slender build, and light brown hair. He was seen in a full size green pick-up truck with a silver and red sticker on the tailgate.

Anyone with information about the identity of this person should call 636-278-2244 ext 3416 or the anonymous Crime Solvers Hotline at 636-278-1000.