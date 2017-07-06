× Police try to ID body found in Creve Coeur park

CREVE COEUR, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities in the St. Louis suburb of Creve Coeur are trying to identify a decomposed body found in a park creek.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police have not released the suspected age or gender of the remains found last Friday by someone walking in Malcolm Terrace Park, though they said Wednesday they don’t suspect foul play.

It’s unclear how long the body might have been in the park.

The park has 25 wooded acres and more than a mile of nature trails, a playground, small picnic pavilion, sand volleyball court and restrooms.

