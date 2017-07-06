Police: Women targeted by carjackers in south St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Two women have been carjacked in two of St. Louis' top neighborhoods within the past five days. Police are investigating whether the same suspects may be involved.

The most recent case happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim had just bought a brand new 2017 Ford Explorer. It was her birthday. She’d had it for just one hour when a gunman stole it from her.

“I don’t even want to come out of my house right now. It’s really scary,” she told Fox2/News 11, less than 24 hours after the crime.

She had parked along the curb on the side of her house near Oleatha and Prather in the Lindenwood Park neighborhood of south St. Louis. It was just getting dark. She works as a babysitter and wanted her new vehicle to be ready. The man who approached her seemed polite at first.

“I was putting some car seats in the car. I had my head in the car. I just heard someone say, ‘Excuse me, ma’am,’” she said. “So I took my head out to see who was there. That’s when I saw a gun pointed at me. It was pretty frightening.”

She ran down the sidewalk. Her first instinct was to get as far away as fast as she could.

“I started to run away. He was like, ‘Give me your keys.’ I turned around and just threw him my keys right away,” she said. “A nice Ford Explorer: pretty nice, dark gray, all sooped up, with black wheels and everything...”

The woman didn’t know about the carjacking a couple of miles way near Nagel and Clifton in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood just five days earlier.

A 56-year-old woman was carjacked in her carport around midnight, police said. Neighbors woke up to her screaming. Her 2015 blue Toyota Camry was stolen.

In both cases, it appears a second suspect in a white car dropped off the carjacker, police said.

“If it happens, comply and do what they say,” Wednesday’s victim said. “I could have been shot; who knows. I’m not going to let this rip me apart because I know this is a good community we live in.”

Police described the carjacker as an African-American man, between 20 and 25 years of age, with short hair, and wearing an aqua-colored t-shirt, and light-colored shorts. There's no description of the second suspect driving the white car.