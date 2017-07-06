Provident’s Rooster Run this weekend in Forest Park

ST. LOUIS_ Mental health is something to get you moving. Put on your running shoes to participate in the 5th annual Rooster Run this Saturday in Forest Park.

The event is family and pet friendly. Awards are also given to top finishers in each age group.

You can also catch Rudy Rooster along the race route to win additional prizes!

Provident board member Angela Mayer explains.

Did you know:

•Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in Missouri, with an average of one suicide happening every 8.5 hours.

•The statewide suicide rate showed an annual increase of 3.4% from 2014 to 2015.

•It is the second leading cause of death for Missourians ages 10-14 and 24-35.

•The Show Me State ranks 17th nationally in suicide related deaths.

•Provident has been providing mental health care to St. Louisans since 1860.

•Statistics show that 1 in 5 people are living with a mental illness, but only 41% of adults with these challenges receive treatment.

•Provident is a social service agency that was founded in 1860.

•They provide counseling services, after-school programs, and manage one of the oldest and largest suicide prevention hotlines in the U.S.

•This is Provident`s 5th Rooster Run and it raises funds to support mental healthcare. Online registration is closed, but runners can still sign up either today at one of our packet pickup locations or during the morning of the race.

•And if you`re not a runner, you can make a donation on the Rooster Run website.

Provident’s Rooster Run

Forest Park

Saturday, July 8

7 a.m.

To learn more visit: roosterrun.org