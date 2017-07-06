Henrietta Lacks, Cells, biomedical research, Chicago university, The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, Oprah Winfrey
LIVE Video: President Trump speaks in Poland

Relatives of Henrietta Lacks to speak at Chicago university

Posted 5:39 am, July 6, 2017, by , Updated at 05:34AM, July 6, 2017

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: (L-R) Reg E. Cathey, George C. Wolfe, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Oprah Winfrey, Rose Byrne, Leslie Uggams, Kyanna Simone and Courtney B. Vance attend "The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks" premiere at SVA Theater on April 18, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) _ Family members of Henrietta Lacks are to speak at the University of Illinois-Chicago to discuss her legacy.

Cells taken from Lacks have been widely used in biomedical research. They came from a tumor sample taken from Lacks _ who never gave permission for their use. Her relatives are to speak at the Chicago university Friday as part of a panel discussion focusing on efforts to safeguard public trust in research. Experts from the university’s cancer center and the National Institutes of Health also are to participate.

Lacks’ story was made into a book by Rebecca Skloot and a cable television movie called “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” starring Oprah Winfrey. The movie is to be screened at the Friday event.