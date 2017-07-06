× Relatives of Henrietta Lacks to speak at Chicago university

CHICAGO (AP) _ Family members of Henrietta Lacks are to speak at the University of Illinois-Chicago to discuss her legacy.

Cells taken from Lacks have been widely used in biomedical research. They came from a tumor sample taken from Lacks _ who never gave permission for their use. Her relatives are to speak at the Chicago university Friday as part of a panel discussion focusing on efforts to safeguard public trust in research. Experts from the university’s cancer center and the National Institutes of Health also are to participate.

Lacks’ story was made into a book by Rebecca Skloot and a cable television movie called “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks” starring Oprah Winfrey. The movie is to be screened at the Friday event.