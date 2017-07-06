× University of Illinois hosts human-animal studies institute

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) _ The University of Illinois has planned a summer institute on human-animal studies starting this weekend.

University officials say the institute will begin on Sunday and is a partnership with a Michigan-based nonprofit organization called the Animals and Society Institute. According to the university’s website, more than two dozen scholars from 22 campuses and seven countries are expected to attend the institute in Urbana, which ends July 15.

The institute will feature workshops and presentations.