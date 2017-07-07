× Ashcroft’s office flooded with calls about voter information

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Missouri voters are flooding Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office with calls expressing concerns about his decision to give some voter registration information to a national commission investigating alleged voter fraud in the 2016 elections.

Ashcroft’s spokeswoman, Maura Browning says his office received “literally hundreds of calls” about the issue this week.

She told The Columbia Daily Tribune many callers are concerned the commission will get their Social Security number and voting history. But Browning says Missouri will provide only information showing that the voter participated in an election, not how they voted.

Other information requested by the commission, such as partial Social Security numbers, voting history and party affiliation, will not be provided. Browning says Missouri doesn’t record party affiliation and the other information is not public.