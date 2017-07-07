× Bruce, Reyes homer as deGrom, Mets beat Cardinals 6-5

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Jose Reyes and Jay Bruce hit solo home runs to help Jacob deGrom win his fifth straight decision, and the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Friday night.

Bruce’s homer in the fifth gave broke a 4-all tie. It was his 11th home run in 61 career games at Busch Stadium.

deGrom (9-3) gave up four runs, all on solo homers, in seven innings. It was the first time in his career that deGrom gave up four home runs in a game, but it was good enough to tie his career-best winning streak set in 2014.

AddisonReed earned his 15th save in 17 chances.

Reyes and Bruce each reached base three times and Reyes scored twice. T.J. Rivera also reached three times, extending his hitting streak to seven games, and drove in two runs.

By JOE HARRIS, Associated Press