Indiana man dies in Illinois sprint car race accident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Authorities say an Indiana man was killed in an accident while driving in a sprint car race at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards says 60-year-old Paul Graybrook of Greenwood, Indiana, died Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Medical Center. The accident happened about 9 p.m. on Monday. The race was part of the Speed2 Illinois Midget Racing Association/Midwest Thunder Midget race at the fairgrounds arena.

Edwards said a Wednesday autopsy found Graybrook died from multiple blunt force injuries he suffered in the crash. Additional testing is pending.

Graybrook’s daughter, Jenifer Graybrook-Snider said “racing was in his blood” and he had just attended his 49th Indianapolis 500.