Local fallen soldier receives patriotic welcome home

ST. LOUIS, MO – The family of a fallen soldier from St. Charles mourned Friday as his body arrived at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

Army Specialist Colby Vogt died the last week of June after crashing his motorcycle while leaving his base, Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

The Patriot Guard stood by to honor the soldier and escort his remains to a funeral home in St. Peters.

Vogt, 24, had recently returned from a 10-month deployment in Kuwait. He leaves behind his wife, Ivy, and their two young children, 5-year-old Colby Jr. and 3-year-old Corinne.

His family said Vogt was an organ donor and though his life came to an end, he gave life back to seven people. They said it’s a shining example of the way he lived his whole life – selfless and willing to serve and protect others.

“When I think about the family of that one-year-old boy getting that phone call of, ‘We have a match,’ or the 30-year-old man that got his heart,” said Rachael Blanton, a relative. “I cannot imagine the joy that they had knowing that their family member was going to live even though our family was going to die."

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Ivy and the kids for current and future expenses.