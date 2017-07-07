× Missouri woman accused of throwing knife, injuring niece

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) _ A southeast Missouri woman is accused of throwing a butcher knife and hitting her 9-year-old niece in the face in what she called an accident during a dispute with another relative.

The (Cape Girardeau) Southeast Missourian reports Cape Girardeau County prosecutors have charged 26-year-old Lataisha Roberts with felony child endangerment and unlawful weapon use.

Police say the girl sustained a half-inch cut to a cheek.

Police allege in court records that shortly before midnight Wednesday, the victim’s mother told police her sister _ the victim’s aunt _ had thrown the knife after an argument.

Police say Roberts told investigators she threw a knife at her sister’s car but didn’t know one of the vehicle’s windows was down.

Online court records don’t show whether Roberts has an attorney.

___

Information from: Southeast Missourian