Police in Buffalo, Missouri, probe shooting death

BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) _ Police in the south-central Missouri city of Buffalo are investigating the shooting death a 56-year-old woman whose body was found in a hotel.

KOLR-TV reports that 56-year-old Wanda Jackson was found dead Thursday night at Buffalo Inn and Suites.

Police say that after responding to the hotel to reports of gunfire, officers evacuated the building and arrested a 59-year-old man in connection with the shooting.

Police provided no additional details, and there was no immediate word Friday about any charges.

