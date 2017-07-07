1 dead, 1 wounded in double shooting near Union Station downtown

#BREAKING: Two men shot at 18th and Clark near Union Station and Metro station. @STLMetro not serving Union Station right now @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/7wZkiCDNJf — Gerron Jordan (@GerronJordan) July 8, 2017

ST. LOUIS – One man was killed and another wounded in a double shooting Friday evening in downtown St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Street and Clark Avenue, located between Union Station and the United States Post Office building.

One man was shot in the head and the other was shot in the back. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately known.

A MetroLink spokesperson confirmed the shooting did not occur at the station. In the meantime, the police investigation affected Friday night’s Metro service. No trains were allowed to stop at the Union Station MetroLink Station. The spokesperson said MetroBus had to move its pick-up and drop-off point to 18th Street instead of Clark Avenue.

