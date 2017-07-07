× Police investigate possible explosion in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Authorities were investigating reports of an explosion in south St. Louis Friday afternoon. It took place just before noon in the 1900 block of Hickory, near Lafayette Square. Eyewitnesses we spoke with heard a loud noise and see emergency crews in the neighborhood.

Fire officials told FOX 2 they cannot find a scene, but have multiple crews in the area. Police say that the explosion was a large firework. This is no longer an active investigation.