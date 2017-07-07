Rock 4 the Cause concert in Ballwin

ST. LOUIS_ Good music just seems to bring people together. Doctor Zhivegas is one of the headliners at a charity event next week in St. Louis and you’re invited to help the cause.

It’s called Rock 4 the Cause.

The event, organized by local volunteers, will take place on July 12 at Mungenast Lexus of St. Louis in Ballwin. Four bands will be featured; Dr. Zhivegas, Smash Band, Javier Mendoza and Brian Owens.

Eight charities, Best Buddies, Haven House, Pony Bird, Task, LLS, Carol House Quick Fix Pet Clinic, Kaufman Fund and the St. Louis Police Wives Association will also be in attendance.

Mungenast Lexus is located at 13700 Manchester Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert takes place from 6-10 p.m.

For additional information visit: http://www.rock4thecause.com/