JENNINGS, MO - A rolling gun battle in Jennings has residents fed up.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Tyrell Drive. A group of men in three different cars drove the street shooting at each other.

Neighbors said the men even stopped, got out of their vehicles, and kept shooting before continuing the gun battle.

Jennings police said they're investigating the incident.