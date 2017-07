LABADIE, MO – A small plane made an emergency landing near Ameren Missouri’s Labadie Power Plant located about 40 miles southwest of St. Louis.

The plane’s pilot and instructor landed safely. There is minimal damage to the plane but no injuries reported.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Refresh this page for the latest update.

BREAKING: Emergency Landing: Plane was a Cessna 172, engine went out with pilot and instructor on board – no injuries @kmoxnews — Beth Coghlan (@beth_coghlan) July 7, 2017