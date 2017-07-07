STL women’s pro basketball team continues quest for three-peat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's touted as a must see event this weekend. The St. Louis Surge professional women's basketball team is taking on its biggest rival of the season - the Midwest Flyers. The two teams will go head to head battling to claim the number one spot in the nation Saturday evening at 7:05 p.m. at Washington University's Field House. Tickets are $10 and are available online and at the box office. The Surge has won three regional championships and two national championships. The defending champions are hoping to make it three this year.