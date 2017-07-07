STLMoms: Kirkwood Farmers’ Market

STLMoms_ In today’s STLMoms segment, Margie visits the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market. Produce Manager, Zach Clark shares more!

According to the website, the market is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturdays from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sundays-Summit Produce is from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Summit Produce will be closed on Labor Day.

Tropical Moose is open from 12-10 p.m. daily, through September.

Kirkwood Farmers’ Market, founded in 1976, is owned by the City of Kirkwood and administered by the city appointed Farmers’ Market Advisory Committee and the Downtown Kirkwood Special Business District.

It’s located at 150 East Argonne Drive, in the heart of downtown Kirkwood.

To learn more visit: http://www.downtownkirkwood.com/farmers-market/