Two-year-old killed in driveway accident on Fourth of July

MANCHESTER, MO – A two-year-old boy was killed when he was hit by a minivan while visiting relatives in Manchester for the Fourth of July.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Lucas Walden of Richland, Missouri was with family members outside setting off fireworks when he was struck in the driveway.

Police said the driver didn’t realize the child had moved in front of the van.

Charges are not expected to be filed in this incident.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Lucas’ family with funeral costs.