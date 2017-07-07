Vigil in University City for 19-year-old who died on Fourth of July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO - Friends and family members gathered in University City to remember 19-year-old Francisco Rosalez, who died in a car accident on the Fourth of July.

According to police, Rosalez was one of four passengers in a car that struck a utility pole at Midland and Shaftsbury avenues before stopping about 100 feet away. The three other people in the car had minor injuries, but Rosalez did not survive.

Friends said the Ritenour High School graduate was a standout soccer player who had hopes of playing in college. They said it still hasn’t hit them that frank will never return to the field.

The driver of the car was arrested for manslaughter and suspicion of driving under the influence.