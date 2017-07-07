× Warrensburg looking for people who abandoned 17 dogs

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) _ Animal control officials are trying to determine who abandoned more than a dozen dogs and puppies in Warrensburg.

Sarah Patton, the director of the Warrensburg Animal Shelter, says 16 dogs were found alive and one had died, after possibly being hit by a train. They were discovered this week near baseball fields close to the shelter.

Patton told The Warrensburg Daily Star Journal that the dogs are terrier mixes and schnauzers of different ages. They all were matted and suffered from long-term neglect. Some might be pregnant.

Area groomers are helping to clean the dogs, and they are being assessed for any medical issues.

Patton says the animals will need to be socialized. Some will eventually be put up for adoption and others could be sent to other shelters.

Information from: Daily Star-Journal