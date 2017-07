× Woman, 87, drowns in Missouri lake after medical issue

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri authorities say an 87-year-old woman has drowned in Lake of the Ozarks after experiencing an unspecified medical issue and tumbling into the water.

KRCG of Jefferson City reports that Missouri State Highway Patrol says the body of Ruth Claussen was found Wednesday afternoon near a dock.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Information from: KRCG-TV