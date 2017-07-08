× Cards Hit Four Home Runs, Still Lose to Mets, 6-5

Despite hitting four home runs off Mets ace Pitcher Jacob deGrom, the Cardinals still lost 6-5 on Friday night at Busch Stadium. Trailing 2-0, Randal Grichuk and Paul DeJong hit back to back homers in the 3rd inning to tie the game. In the very next inning, the Cards fell behind 4-2, only to have Dexter Fowler and Jedd Gyorko also hit back to back home runs to again tie the score at 4-4. Mets slugger Jay Bruce then cracked his 22nd long ball of the season in the 5th inning for the go ahead hit at 5-4. New York added an insurance run in the 7th inning on T.J. Rivera’s run scoring double. Gyorko’s sac fly in the 8th inning cut the Mets lead to 6-5, but that’s as close as the Redbirds would get.

Carlos Martinez started the game for St. Louis. He surrendered five runs in five innings pitched and was tagged with the lose, dropping his season record to 6-8.

The loss drop the Cards season record to 41-45 and assures them a losing first half of the season. The All-Star break begins after games played on Sunday, July 9th.

Before the game, the Cardinals activated Dexter Fowler from the disabled list. To make room on the roster, outfielder Jose Martinez was sent to AAA Memphis.