ALTON, IL –Alton police are investigating an early morning shooting that left four people wounded. It happened around 1:30am Saturday in the Oakwood Estates housing complex.

All four victims are hospitalized, but their exact conditions are not known. Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call Alton police at 618-463-3505 Option 8 or the anonymous tip hotline at 618-465-5948.